Wall Decor Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 – 2027

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global wall décor market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints and recent trends of the wall décor market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of wall décor, and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current nature as well as the future prospects of the wall décor market.

The report studies the global wall décor market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study the key market trends pertaining to the global wall décor market, which gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the wall décor spending of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment of the wall décor market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for the wall décor market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from sales of wall décor across all the regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the wall décor market as well as to provide the definition of the wall décor market as well as an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follow includes an analysis of the global wall décor market by product type, base material, end user, sales channel and a country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global wall décor market is segmented into shelves, wall stickers, hangings, frame works, mirror works, metal works and others, which include tapestries, paintings, garden plaques, etc. The global wall décor market is further segmented on the basis of base materials. The base material segment includes wood, fabric & textile, plastic, glass and metal. The global wall décor market is further segmented into potential end users, i.e. household and commercial. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into the hospitality industry, salons & spas, offices & showrooms, restaurants, educational institutes, spiritual institutes and others. On the basis of sales channel, the global wall décor market is segmented into unorganized and organized sector. The organized sector is further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, E-retailers, club stores and gift shops.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the wall décor market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The wall décor market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and weighted average pricing by nature and by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The country-level wall décor market size and forecast for each segment has been provided. The Wall Décor market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue is based on the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of wall décor. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources, i.e. OECD, UN data and feedback from primary respondents. The country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of wall décor across various regions. The wall décor market numbers for all the regions by product type, base material, end use and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand from each country. The company-level wall décor market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The wall décor market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on the supply side, demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the wall décor market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the wall décor market and to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments for the global wall décor market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the wall décor market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of the absolute dollar opportunity that is represented by the sales of wall décor. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the wall décor market is mentioned in the report. To understand the key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for wall décor in the global market, XploreMR developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the wall décor market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total wall décor market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the wall décor market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the wall décor market. The detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global wall décor market are Paragon Décor Inc.; PTM Images; Artissimo Designs; Green Front Furniture; Surya Inc.; Neiman Marcus; Kohl’s Illinois Inc.; Crate and Barrel; Scandiamoss Inc.; Studio McGee LLC; Stratton Home Décor; Northern Oaks Décor Co.; Actedeco; Bubola & Naibo s.r.l; Asheley Furniture Industries; Inter Ikea Systems B.V.; Nitori Co Ltd.; Basset Furniture Industries Inc.; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Uttermost.

