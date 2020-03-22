Wafer Bonders Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2025

Wafer Bonders Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Wafer Bonders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wafer Bonders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wafer Bonders Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The following manufacturers are covered:

EV Group (EVG)

SUSS MicroTec

Dynatex International

AML

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc

Ayumi Industries Company Limited

Tokyo Electron Limited

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd

Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Semi-Auto Type

Fully Automatic Type

Segment by Application

MEMS

Advanced Packaging (BSI CIS, CIS capping WLP, 3D stack TSV)

LED Devices

SOI Substrate

Others

