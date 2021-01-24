Volumetric Video Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Volumetric Video Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Volumetric Video Market was valued at USD 220.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Volumetric Video market are listed in the report.

Intel

8I

Facebook

Lightspace Technologies

Google

Microsoft

Holoxica

The Coretec Group (3Dicon)