Voltage Stabilizer Market Research Capital Expenditure, SWOT Analysis Helping Your Mechanic

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Voltage Stabilizer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Siemens AG (Germany), Voltas Limited (India), V-Guard Industries (India), EREMU S.A. (Spain), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (United States), Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (Germany), Eaton Corporation (United States), Howard Industries (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Voltage Stabilizer Market Overview:

Over the past couple of decades, industrial automation & building automation has reflected significant growth from the developing regions, this has led consumers to adopt a number of automated electronics devices which is being attributable to increasing applications and need for voltage stabilizers. In addition to this, untapped power transmission, as well as power distribution requirements in emerging economies including India, China, South Africa, Russia, and Brazil will create vigorous opportunities in voltage stabilizer business growth. Voltage stabilizers which can also be known as voltage regulators are used to provide a stable and constant voltage supply automatically for voltage sensitive electrical gadgets. Thus, these stabilizers prevent electronics gadgets from any kind of damage due to voltage fluctuations. Voltage regulators are primarily used in regulating both DC and AC voltage supplies. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Siemens AG (Germany), Voltas Limited (India), V-Guard Industries (India), EREMU S.A. (Spain), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (United States), Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (Germany), Eaton Corporation (United States), Howard Industries (United States) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan). and would reach the market size of USD4.27 Billion by 2024.

On the basis of geography, the market of Voltage Stabilizer has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Asia Pacific region held largest market share in the year 2018. If we see Market by Phase, the sub-segment I.e. Single Phase will boost the Voltage Stabilizer market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Controller, the sub-segment I.e. Servo will boost the Voltage Stabilizer market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Voltage Stabilizers in Building and Industrial Automation

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Global Spending on Consumer Electronics

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Automatic Voltage Stabilizers

Increasing Adoption of Portable Voltage Regulators in Voltage Sensitive Electronic Gadgets

Restraints:

Minimum Speed of Response in Moving State Electronic Gadgets as compared to Stable Designs

Significant Maintenance Cost required for Large Voltage Regulators

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

Rising Awareness about Safety and Security of Electronic Gadgets

Challenges:

Growing Advancements in Minimizing Voltage Fluctuations might Hamper the Demand

Stringent Environmental Regulations for E-waste Management

Major Market Developments:

On 06th July 2017, ABB has acquired B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH) which is the largest independent provider focused on product- and software-based, open-architecture solutions for machine and factory automation worldwide. This acquisition has enabled ABB to create a uniquely comprehensive automation portfolio for global consumers.

On April 30, 2019, Norway’s largest grid company ‘Hafslund Nett’ has contracted Siemens to supply a new Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) for the operation of the regional power grid in Akershus, Oslo, and Ostfold. It will provide reliable energy supply for 1.5 million people. It will also allow easy integration of third-party IT/OT systems, such as customer information systems, workforce management or geographical information systems. The project is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2022.

Target Audience:

Voltage Stabilizer Manufacturers, Voltage Stabilizer Distributors and Traders, Electronic Appliance Importers and Exporters, Consumer Electronic Industry Associations, Government Agencies and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Voltage Stabilizer market on the basis of product [AC Voltage Stabilizer and DC Voltage Stabilizer] , application [Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication System, Consumer Electronics and Others], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Voltage Stabilizer market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Voltage Stabilizer industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Basler Electric (United States), J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH (Germany), SL Industries, Inc. (United States), Belotti S.R.L. (Italy), Daihen Corporation (Japan), Tebian Electric Apparatus Co. Ltd. (China) and Utility Systems Technologies Inc. (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Voltage Stabilizer market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

