Voice Biometrics Market: : Opportunity Or Value Trap

Global Voice Biometrics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Voice Biometrics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players.

Major Players in This Report Include:

Nuance Communications (United States), NICE (Israel), Verint (United States), AimBrain (United Kingdom), Voice Biometrics Group (United States), Phonexia (Czech Republic), OneVault (South Africa), SESTEK (Turkey), LumenVox (United States) and LexisNexis Risk Solutions (United States)

Summary:

Voice Biometrics is defined as the technology which is mainly used to verify a person’s identity by their unique vocal attributes. It works via comparing a person’s voice to a voiceprint which is stored on file. Increasing deployment by companies majorly in BFSI, retail, e-commerce, telecommunications and IT verticals are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. The market for the voice biometrics is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 25.2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Robust Fraud Detection as well as Prevention Systems across the BFSI industry

Need for Reducing Authentication and Identification Costs

Mounting Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Accuracy of Speech as well as Voice Recognition

Growth in the Number of Voice Control-Based Smart Assistive Devices in Consumer as well as Enterprise Verticals

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Voice Biometrics Innovations

Rising Demand for Voice Authentication Especially in Mobile Banking Applications

Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues with New Advanced Technologies

Low Cybersecurity Budget of Organizations and High Installation Costs

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

The Global Voice Biometrics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Global Voice Biometrics Product Types In-Depth: Active Voice Biometrics, Passive Voice Biometrics

Global Voice Biometrics Major Applications/End users: Access Control and Authentication, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Voice Biometrics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Voice Biometrics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Voice Biometrics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Voice Biometrics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Voice Biometrics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Voice Biometrics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Voice Biometrics market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Voice Biometrics market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Voice Biometrics market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

