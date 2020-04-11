Voice Biometrics Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications Forecast

Global Voice Biometrics Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice biometrics or biometrics authentication uses unique biological characteristics for uniquely verifying user’s identity. Furthermore, biometric authentication is hard to spoof, and password cannot be easily lost or stolen. Increasing demand for fraud detection system to control cybercrime cases would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Comparitech report in 2018, around 700 million people were affected by cybercrime, additionally, by 2021 cybercrime would cost around USD 6 trillion annually. Thus, rising cybercrimes and its related loss would fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Voice Biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing economies including United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising research and development in fraud detection system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Voice Biometrics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nuance Communications

NICE

Verint

Phonexia

Pindrop

AimBrain

Voice Biometrics Group

Aculab

Auraya

Uniphore

VoicePIN

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LumenVox

OneVault

SESTEK

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Access Control and Authentication

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Others

By Type:

Active Voice Biometrics

Passive Voice Biometrics

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

