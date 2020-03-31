Voice Biometric Solutions Market – Insights on Scope 2025

The global Voice Biometric Solutions market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Voice Biometric Solutions market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Voice Biometric Solutions market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Voice Biometric Solutions market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Voice Biometric Solutions market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global voice biometric solution market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Agnitio SL., Bioid Ag, Nuance Communications, OneValult, VoiceTrust Ag.,ValidSoft, VoiceTrust Holding BV., Ltd, VoicePass Technology, VoiceVault, Voice Biometrics Group Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Auraya Systems, Gemalto N.V and Verint Systems.

The global voice biometric solutionmarket is segmented as below:

Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market, by Solution

Automatic Speech Recognition software

Speech-to-text systems

Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market, by End-user

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Call Centers, Defense etc.)

Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market, by Application

Forensic Voice Analysis

Access Security Authentication and Fraud detection Customer Verification

Payments Transaction Processing Speech enabled password reset

Others (Vocal Passphrase etc.)

Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Voice Biometric Solutions market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Voice Biometric Solutions market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

