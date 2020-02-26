Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market Impressive Growth | Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The global vitamin, mineral & supplements market is expected to reach USD 186.95 billion by 2025, from USD 106.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amway, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., NBTY, Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., BASF SE, Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., and Axellus AS and among others.

Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market Trends | Industry Segment by Vitamin Type (Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)), By Mineral Type, By Supplements Ingredient, By Supplements, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The vitamin, mineral and supplements are designed to provide livestock all the nutritional needs and compensate the nutritional gap in their diet. They are essential for animals due to various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines, increasing incidences of lifestyle-related diseases for example stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis among the working population. Vitamin and mineral deficiency is harmful for animal’s health and cause a reduction in productivity.

The vitamin and mineral has its major application in functional and fortified foods. Functional and fortified foods are considered to be whole, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients, when consumed as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. These products are having a strong health and wellness trend owing to increasing focus on obtaining optimum nutrition.

According to Functional Foods Consumer Survey, it was found that consumer is inclined towards learning about functional foods. Almost nine in ten Americans (86%) are interested in learning more about foods that have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Various regulations are needed to be followed by the manufactures for the development of vitamin and mineral products, for example Zagro vitamin and mineral product are manufactured under FAMI-QS, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP Certified Plant. The Zagro manufacturing process ensures that accurate weighing, mixing, and testing of products are performed from raw materials to finished goods. The rising awareness and steps taken by government for the vitamins, mineral and supplement in food will help in the growth of vitamin, mineral and supplements market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

To prevent disease outbreaks in livestock

Planned growth of livestock sector in developing nations

Demand for nutrition supplements for monogastric animals

Regulatory control on supplement usage limits

Lack of awareness

