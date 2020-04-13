Vitamin Consumption Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Vitamin Consumption Market to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025.Global Vitamin Consumption Market valued approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.54% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Vitamin Consumption Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Vitamins are organic chemical compound which are found in tiny amounts in natural foodstuffs, these vitamins are needed and/or required by an organism as a vital nutrient to sustain life because they play an important role in normal metabolism process, growth and vitality. Rising awareness among people about lifestyle diseases and preventive healthcare, growing demand from food & beverage industries and growth healthcare supplements industry are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Moreover, growing demand from developing regions and rising geriatric population are the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Vitamin Consumption offer various benefits such as it can improve immune system, it strengthen the bones, it improves the vision and so on. These benefits are resulting in increasing demand of vitamin consumption across the world. However, health concerns and the availability of counterfeit products are the factors that limiting the market growth of vitamin consumption during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Vitamin Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising urbanization and growing requirements of vitamin supplements in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Web Conferencing Software market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing consumption of vitamin among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• DSM

• Lonza

• CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

• BASF

• Zhejiang Medicine

• Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

• Northeast Pharmaceutical

• North China Pharmaceutical

• NHU

• Jubilant Life Sciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*Vitamin A

*Vitamin B3

*Vitamin B5

*Vitamin D3

*Vitamin E

*Vitamin C

*Others

By Application:

*Feed Additives

*Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

*Food and Beverages

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Vitamin Consumption Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

