VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET TO WITNESS EXPONENTIAL GROWTH BY 2026 | SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; OMRON CORPORATION AND MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Global Vision Positioning System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth and development caused by the significant levels of investments undergoing in the market.

ABB; ADTECH (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Quest Solution Inc.; Pepperl+Fuchs; Cognex Corporation; Parrot Drones SAS; FANUC CORPORATION; Senion; SICK AG; Seegrid Corporation; DJI; infsoft GmbH; LOCATA CORPORATION PTY. LIMITED.; Navigine; HTS; Scape Technologies Ltd; OMRON Corporation and Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Product definition-: Vision positioning system is a location identifying system where different sensors, cameras and technologies combine to identify the objects in the environment even in secluded locations, where GPS might not be as accurate. These sensors, cameras combine to formulate the information regarding the surroundings which is interpreted by the system and an accurate location is formulated. This system helps in easier navigation, and provides information regarding the afar objects.

The countries covered in Vision Positioning System market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Global vision positioning system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vision positioning system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

In January 2019, Scape Technologies Ltd announced they had raised USD 8 million seed investment for the development of their visual positioning system which is able to provide centimetre-accurate locations for cities. Their VPS (visual positioning system) will be able to differentiate between the objects of the environment

In October 2018, Quest Solution Inc. announced that they had acquired HTS Imaging Processing, Inc. This acquisition will help Quest Solution Inc. in providing automated logistics monitoring systems helping in creating of AI-powered patterns recognition in the environment

