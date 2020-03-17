Visible Light Communication (Retail Indoor Positioning, Underwater Communication, Hospitality, Automotive and Transport, Connected Devices, In-flight Communication/Infotainment, Light Based Internet, Others (Aerospace and Defense, Mining, Charging)) Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2028

The Visible Light Communication Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Visible Light Communication Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Market Segmentation of Global Visible Light Communication Market:

Global Visible Light Communication Market, by End-user Application

Retail indoor positioning

Underwater communication

Hospitality

Automotive and transport

Connected devices

In-flight communication/infotainment

Light based internet

Others (aerospace and defense, mining, charging)

Global Visible Light Communication Market, By Data Rate

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Global Visible Light Communication Market, By Distance

Up to 10m

Above 10m

Global Visible Light Communication Market, By Communication Type

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

Global Visible Light Communication Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

