Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 35.14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 49.91% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (VEPC) market are listed in the report.

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung