Virtualization Security Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global virtualization security market are given below:

In October 2018, Fortinet, a leading player in the global virtualization security market, announced that the company has successfully acquired ZoneFox. ZoneFox is a cloud-based threat analytics company. The objective behind the takeover was to bolster Fortinet’s current SIEM and endpoint security solutions.

In December 2018, VMWare, another prominent brand in the global virtualization security market, announced that company’s VMWare NSX Service Mesh will offer services such as security to networks, monitoring, connectivity, and management with a containerized microservices on the cloud-based platforms.

In July 2019, Trend Micro announced the extension of the reach of its virtualization security services and offerings to cater to the complete range of DevSecOps life cycle. The newest updates rolled out for the Deep Security as a Services or Deep SaaS solution has the capacity to monitor all the horizontal and lateral traffic movement between virtualizations.

Virtualization Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is broad range of factors that has helped in driving the growth of the global virtualization security market. One of the key driving factors is the growing adoption of virtualization security solutions and services. Several big enterprises across the globe have been demonstrating an eye-catching development in the execution of the virtualization security services and solutions. Moreover, there has been a substantial increase in terms of budgets and investments in the development of the IT infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of greater number of highly skilled tech experts have also helped in the development of the global virtualization security market.

The growth of the virtualization security market is also booming due to the growing adoption of these services and solutions across domains previously unexplored. With the advancements in technology, more and more end user application sectors are trying to adopt these virtualization security solutions. This factor coupled with constant research and development activities, easier accessibility to latest technology, and growing funding are all helping to drive the overall development of the global market for virtualization security.

Virtualization Security Market: Geographical Outlook

The global virtualization security market has a regional landscape that features five major segments. These segments are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, currently, the global virtualization security market is dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The regional segment is expected to continue to dominate over the next few years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the Europe market is due to the presence of several leading players in the different prominent nations in the region. There are several flourishing economies in the regions such as the UK, France, and Germany. The leading players in the market are concentrating expanding their virtualization security portfolio across different sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and BFSI among others. In recent years, there has been growing adoption of virtualization security in the region. It has also helped in driving the growth of the virtualization security market in the region.

