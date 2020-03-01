Virtual Care Market Scope Analysis by 2025

The global Virtual Care market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Virtual Care market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Virtual Care market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Virtual Care market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Virtual Care market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

Component Solutions Services

Platform Video Audio Messaging Kiosks

Application Pharmacies Hospitals Private Hospitals Government Hospitals Others



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

APEJ China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Companies

Teladoc, Inc.

Americal Well

AT&T Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

CHI Health

United HealthCare Services Inc.

THA Group

Synzi

Each market player encompassed in the Virtual Care market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Virtual Care market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

