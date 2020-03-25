Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

Global “Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
Competitive Analysis
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players operating in the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include CobraBiologics, Novasep Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Merck KGaA, uniQure N.V., and Lonza. The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been segmented as below:
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Type
- Lentivirus
- Adenovirus
- Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)
- Plasmid DNA
- Others
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application
- Gene Therapy
- Vaccinology
- Others
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Disease
- Genetic Disorders
- Cancer
- Infectious Disease
- Others
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market , by End-user
- Biotech Companies
- Research Institutes
- Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Region
