Video Walls Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2026

The report describes the Video Walls market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market's growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Video Walls market, and an analysis of the market's downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Video Walls market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The evolving digital age and the introduction of new technologies across the globe has compelled market players to come up with novel technologies for catering to the needs of technology savvy consumers. Video walls are incessantly being used in advertisement applications and mass gatherings. As large screens with high brightness and resolution command the attention of customers, the adoption of video walls is expected to intensify in the long run. Additionally, the installation of video walls is comparatively quite easy, and at the same time provides numerous options for presentations. Also, due to their robust construction, video walls can handle a much wider gamut of temperatures.

North America surging ahead in deployment of video walls

North America is one such region that is always on the forefront of technology adoption. The rapid advancements in the television display industry has led to the introduction of numerous new display technologies. As these technologies continue to emerge, video walls are expected to develop substantially in the long run in order to provide enhanced performance and reduce the current price. These developments are expected to attract more customers, thereby bolstering the growth of the market in the region.

Companies operating in the global market are also constantly focusing on innovation. For instance, Prysm, Inc. offers video walls with laser phosphor display technology. Video walls integrated with LPDs offer several benefits such as reduced external infrastructure, no bezel displays, wide viewing angles, and high level image quality, among others. In the coming years, the region will also be celebrating the launch of advanced displays with better tolerance and performance levels such as NPP, LEDs, and LPDs, and transparent displays. These new displays are being integrated with video walls, which is expected to greatly enhance their image display quality and performance. As new display technologies keep getting integrated into video walls, the deployment of video walls is expected to increase, thereby leading to a healthy CAGR in the near future.

Western Europe to open a myriad of opportunities with product innovation being the core focus of top market companies

Incessant technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector in Western Europe have led to an amplified adoption of the latest technologies. Market players in the region are continuously launching new products with innovative technologies for garnering the attention of customers towards their products. For instance, in October 2017, Barco introduced UniSee, a platform for LCD video walls. This platform was launched targeting numerous applications such as brand showrooms, control rooms, high-end meeting rooms, experience centers, corporate reception areas, and others. The platform momentously enhances the performance of video walls by providing an unremitting viewing experience, faster installation, outstanding image quality, bezel less displays, higher reliability, and easier servicing.

China to stay at the second place closely trailing North America

Video walls are primarily deployed for digital signage and advertisement hoardings at public places. The Chinese government is gradually making use of video walls for various other applications such as stadiums and conference rooms, which is expected to create strong growth opportunities for the video walls market in China. With the use of video walls increasing in government organizations, market players are likely to spread their wings in the region, thereby threatening the position of developed regions in the global market.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Video Walls report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Video Walls market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Video Walls market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

