Video Surveillance Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Video Surveillance Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Video Surveillance Market was valued at USD 36.35 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 94.21 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9247&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Video Surveillance market are listed in the report.

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

FLIR

Avigilon

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell Security Group

Infinova