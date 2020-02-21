Video Management Software VMS Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Video Management Software VMS Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.52% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Video Management Software VMS market are listed in the report.

Milestone Systems A/S

Aimetis Corporation

On-Net Surveillance Systems

Salient Systems

Exacq Technologies

March Networks

VR

Axxonsoft

Verint Systems