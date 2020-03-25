Video Conferencing Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2027

With having published myriads of reports, Video Conferencing Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Video Conferencing market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Competitive Dynamics

Increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs), and globalization of supply chain have led to the rise in demand for effective long-distance communication involving multiple locations. This has prompted companies to develop advanced and integrated video conferencing solutions in order to sustain in the market. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services and ZTE Corporation, are few of the key players who have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



