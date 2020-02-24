Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

A rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases is expected to drive the overall growth of the market studied, during the forecast period. From January to April 2015, disease reports from countries in North and West Africa, the Middle East, and East, South, and Southeast Asia mainly included foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and H5N1, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which were the two major transboundary animal diseases of economic concern, globally. This period was also characterized by the continued global spread of various avian influenza (AI) subtypes, the regional spread of H5N1 HPAI in West Africa, and continued regional spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Middle East. Continuation of the ongoing regional epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the Middle East was observed.

Livestock diseases are contributing to a set of problems within livestock production systems. These problems include productivity losses, uncertain food security, and loss of income, among others, which are adversely affecting human health as well. Hence, the rise in prevalence of animal diseases is augmenting the demand for the veterinary chemistry analyzers across the globe.

Key Market Trends

Blood Chemistry Analysis is Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth

Blood chemistry analysis helps gain information about an animal’s health, which can only be determined by collecting a blood sample and analyzing it. It includes a complete blood count (CBC) and blood chemistries that analyze chemical components in the blood. The common blood serum tests evaluate organ function, electrolyte status, hormone levels and more. They are important in evaluating older pets, pets with vomiting, diarrhea, or toxin exposure, pets receiving long-term medications, and their health before anesthesia. Blood chemistry is an essential tool in the diagnosis of diseases in animals. It is a vital part of a detailed evaluation. Most veterinary hospitals have requirements for assessing blood chemistry values for animals, either on-site or via a local veterinary diagnostic laboratory.

Therefore, the demand for blood chemistry analyzers is increasing which is augmenting the growth of this segment.

United States Dominates the Market

The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases has been identified as the major factor fueling the market growth. According to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of US households, or about 85 million families, own a pet. This indicated a rise from 56% of US households in 1988, the first year when the survey was conducted. Dogs and cats are the most common pets with a population of nearly 60 million and 47 million, respectively. The country also focuses on establishing proper skills among veterinary practitioners. For example, in order to become a specialist after veterinary school, a veterinary practitioner has to undergo an additional training program, which consists of a one-year internship, followed by a three-year residency program. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the United States is expected to dominate the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and there are several local as well as international companies that are doing a good business in this market. However, a major share of the market is gained by the international companies which are having a global presence and are actively providing veterinary products and services. With the rising focus on veterinary healthcare, it is believed that few small to mid-sized companies will be entering the market and hold a substantial share in the future.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Animal Adoption and Animal Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.2 Rise in the Prevalence of Animal Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers

4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farm Workers

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Portable

5.1.2 Table-top

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Consumables

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Blood Chemistry Analysis

5.3.2 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysis

5.3.3 Urinalysis

5.3.4 Glucose Monitoring

5.4 By Animal Type

5.4.1 Farm Animals

5.4.2 Companion Animals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1.1 Zoetis Inc.

6.1.2 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

6.1.3 Heska Corporation

6.1.4 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Horiba Ltd

6.1.6 Randox Laboratories Ltd

6.1.7 Scil Animal Care Company GmbH

6.1.8 Ushio Europe B.V.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

