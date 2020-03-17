Vehicle Analytics Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The global Vehicle Analytics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Vehicle Analytics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Vehicle Analytics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Vehicle Analytics across various industries.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global vehicle analytics market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the vehicle analytics market include Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals, Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman and Xevo Inc.

The global vehicle analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By End-user

Tier 1 Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Warranty Analytics

Traffic Management

Safety and Security Management

Driver and User Behavior Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Infotainment

Usage-Based Insurance

Road Charging

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



