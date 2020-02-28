Veggie Protein Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2025

Global Veggie Protein Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Veggie Protein market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Veggie Protein market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Veggie Protein market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

The key industry player operating in the Global veggie protein market are Nuzest, Nutreelife, Naturade, a division of Prevention, LLC., Vega, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd, hustle up, Ingredion Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., Blnditup, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through new product development in global veggie protein market.

Opportunities for market participants in the Global Veggie Protein market:

The world is on the stage of nutrition transition, consumer trends towards both healthier diets and alternative natural proteins have prompted an increase in demand for veggie protein. Popularity of plant protein is increasing among food manufacturers as it is a clean label ingredient. Modern consumers read ingredient lists and labels very carefully and want to have full control over what they eat, every day. For food manufacturers, clean label means simplifying the ingredient list, while removing ingredients that are not easily recognized or preferred by consumers. Plant proteins are easily recognized by consumers and are presumed to be healthy, natural, and nutritious.

According to Ingredion, a leading global ingredients solutions company, around 80% of consumers, globally feel it is important that they recognize all ingredients listed on their food and drink packaging. A global survey conducted across 17 prominent countries indicated that consumers also feel that a short and simple ingredient list is important, and that Chinese consumers were rated 4th most likely to read ingredient lists.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, a premier self-contained, full-line manufacturer of soy proteins, offers extensive line of soy proteins including isolates, concentrates, TVP (textured vegetable protein), TVC (textured vegetable crumbles), soy flours, and soy grits designed to help maintain optimal health.

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

The Veggie Protein market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Veggie Protein in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Veggie Protein market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Veggie Protein players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Veggie Protein market?

After reading the Veggie Protein market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Veggie Protein market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Veggie Protein market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Veggie Protein market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Veggie Protein in various industries.

Veggie Protein market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Veggie Protein market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Veggie Protein market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Veggie Protein market report.

