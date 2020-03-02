Vascular Imaging Systems Market 2018 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2024| Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Inc, Hologic Inc and Esaote S.P.A.

Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2018 to 2024 is the forecast period. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.4% in terms of value. The given market growth is influenced by numerous factors such as an increase in the aging population, Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, technological advancements in vascular imaging systems, increase in healthcare expenditure etc.

The overall report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market.

Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market: Competitive Dynamics

Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc and Esaote S.P.A. Other than these companies there are several small-scale and large –scale industries involve in the market which also hold significant market share.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are driving the Global Vascular Imaging Systems

Vascular imaging systems are used to provide imaging tests related to blood flow and health of blood vessels for diagnosing various diseases. CT (computed tomography), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultrasound, X-ray, and nuclear imaging are the major techniques used for vascular imaging. Vascular imaging has advanced rapidly both technologically and by application in recent years. These technological advancements have acted as a breakthrough for improved diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases. The factors that enhance the global vascular imaging systems market are increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, extensive increase in the availability of vascular imaging systems, increase in the growth of aging population, increase in vascular imaging awareness campaigns, technological advancements, and increase in healthcare outlay The key driver for the global vascular imaging Systems is increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Major critical diseases, like heart valve problems, arrhythmia, heart attack, stroke is increasing due to improper care and unhealthy lifestyle.

In 2015, as per AHA (American Heart Association), around 85.6 million Americans were affected from cardiovascular diseases. In addition, reported by AHA, in 2015, in U.S., around 720,000 people suffer from heart attacks every year, out of which 515,000 people already had their first heart attack and 205,000 people suffered from 2nd heart attack. Again, further reported by AHA, in U.S., in 2011, around 326,200 people have experienced out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. In U.S., 90% of women moreover have one or more risk factors for having heart disease.

Global Vascular Imaging Systems: Scope of the Report

The global market for vascular imaging systems is segmented by product, application, end user and geography. The product type is further segmented into CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound and Nuclear imaging. Furthermore, the application market can be segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. Based on end user the market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Geographically, the Global Vascular Imaging Systems market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American vascular imaging systems market was the most prominent market due to the growing number of medical imaging tests, increase in awareness campaigns and growing geriatric population. In Canada, vascular imaging tests are a major part for diagnosis. Growing number of medical imaging tests is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global vascular Imaging Systems market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences.

Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

