Varicella Vaccine Market Insights (2019-2030) by Product Type, Operating System,Services, Patient, Application and Region with Cagr 4.5%

Key players Of Varicella Vaccine Market:

Merck & Co.Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Shanghai Biological Products Research Institute Co., Ltd., BIKEN, Green Cross, Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co., Novo and SK bioscience among others.

The growth of the global varicella vaccine market can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Better access to vaccines worldwide and growth of pediatric & adult population are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of market between 2019 and 2030. However, complex government rules & regulations monitoring R&D and clinical studies of vaccine are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

Varicella Vaccine Market by Product Type:

Polysaccharide-Based Vaccines, Quadrivalent Conjugate Vaccines and Serogroup B Vaccines

Varicella Vaccine Market by Patient Type:

Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients

Varicella Vaccine Market by Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Varicella also known as chicken pox, is a highly contagious disease which typically affects children aged 2-8 years, and is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). The reactivation of VZV in later stages of life leads to a form of viral infection, known as shingles. Immunization against VZV is necessary as chicken pox can lead to serious complications such as bacterial infections, lung infections, and inflammation or infection of brain among others. Immunization with varicella vaccine serves as an effective method for prevention of this disease.

