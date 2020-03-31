Finance

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027

Analysis of the Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

The presented global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market:

  1. How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
  2. Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
  3. What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
  4. Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
  5. What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market into different market segments such as

Key Segments Covered

    Variable Frequency Drive Market
        Drive Type
            AC Drive
            DC Drive
            Servo Drive
        Voltage Range
            Medium Voltage
            Low Voltage
        Application Type
            Standard
            Regenerative
        End-use Application
            Pump
            Fan
            Compressor
            Conveyor
            HVAC
            Others
        End-use Industry
            Oil & Gas
            Food Processing
            Automotive
            Mining & Metals
            Pulp & Paper
            Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    North America
        U.S.
        Canada
    Latin America
        Argentina
        Brazil
        Mexico
        Other
    Western Europe
        Germany
        Italy
        France
        U.K.
        Spain
        Nordic
        Benelux
        Other
    Eastern Europe
        Poland
        Russia
        Other
    Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
        China
        India
        ASEAN
        Australia & New Zealand
        Other
    Middle East & Africa
        GCC
        North Africa
        South Africa
        Other
    Japan

Key Companies

    Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    Siemens AG
    ABB Ltd.
    American Electric Technologies Inc.
    General Electric Company
    Hitachi Limited
    Honeywell International Inc.
    Rockwell Automation Inc.
    Johnson Controls Inc.
    Emerson Industrial Automation
    Toshiba International Corporation
    Schneider Electric SE

Vital data enclosed in the report:

  • SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market
  • Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
  • Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market on the global scale
  • Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
  • Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

