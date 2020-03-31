Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027

Analysis of the Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
The presented global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market into different market segments such as:
Key Segments Covered
Variable Frequency Drive Market
Drive Type
AC Drive
DC Drive
Servo Drive
Voltage Range
Medium Voltage
Low Voltage
Application Type
Standard
Regenerative
End-use Application
Pump
Fan
Compressor
Conveyor
HVAC
Others
End-use Industry
Oil & Gas
Food Processing
Automotive
Mining & Metals
Pulp & Paper
Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Other
Western Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
Nordic
Benelux
Other
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Other
Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Other
Middle East & Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Other
Japan
Key Companies
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd.
American Electric Technologies Inc.
General Electric Company
Hitachi Limited
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Johnson Controls Inc.
Emerson Industrial Automation
Toshiba International Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
