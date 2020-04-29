USSF acquires satcom radio device for dangerous missions

According WASHINGTON news report, the United States army can send a new edition of communication radio devices to obstruct adversaries’ satellite transmission. United States Space Force acquires advanced satellite Communicating radio device for dangerous missions An upgraded version by the name’CCS Block 10.2′ completed its own exercises and will probably be set up for its first mission sometime after this year, as supported by Space and Missile Structures on 3 February into SpaceNews. United States Space Force 21st, 4th Space Control Squadron, is your only real operating the Counter Communication Structure (CCS Block 10.2) in Peterson Air Force Base situated in Colorado. Ground operators utilize the arrangement to refute a entrance to transmissions from satellite shortly. Over the years, Air Force improved the CCS Block 10.2 satellite using couple bands of frequencies and other technology upgrades. The 10.2 progress has additional software, which includes evolved for the last five years. L3Harris received a partnership deal in 2014 to get Counter Communication Structure Block 10.2.

