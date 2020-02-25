Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR of +20 % by 2026 with Prominent Players: MetroMile, Progressive, Allstate, Nationwide, Esurance, Safeco, Travellers

Usage-based Insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.

The Global Usage-Based Insurance market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2015, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of +20 % between 2020 and 2026.

The report on the global Usage-Based Insurance market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Some of the Top companies covered in this Report includes: MetroMile, Progressive, Allstate, Nationwide, Esurance, Safeco, Travellers, Liberty Mutual Insurance, AIOI, QBE.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Usage-Based Insurance market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Usage-Based Insurance market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Detail Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

Distance Based Insurance

Pay-As-You-Go Insurance

Industry Segmentation:

Men

Women

Table of Contents

Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Usage-Based Insurance Market Forecast

