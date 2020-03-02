Ursolic Acid Market is Estimated to Rising at a Significant CAGR During 2020 to 2025| Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

QY Research latest report on Global Ursolic Acid Market

Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Ursolic Acid Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Ursolic Acid market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Ursolic Acid market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Ursolic Acid market, which may bode well for the global Ursolic Acid market in the coming years.

Global Ursolic Acid Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Ursolic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 25% Ursolic Acid

1.3.3 50% Ursolic Acid

1.3.4 90% Ursolic Acid

1.3.5 98% Ursolic Acid

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Ursolic Acid Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4.3 Cosmetic Industry

1.4.4 Food＆Health Care Products Industry

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Ursolic Acid Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Ursolic Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Ursolic Acid Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Ursolic Acid Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ursolic Acid Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ursolic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Ursolic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Ursolic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Ursolic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Ursolic Acid Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ursolic Acid Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Ursolic Acid Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 25% Ursolic Acid Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 50% Ursolic Acid Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 90% Ursolic Acid Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.4 98% Ursolic Acid Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.5 Others Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Ursolic Acid Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Ursolic Acid Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Ursolic Acid Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Ursolic Acid Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Ursolic Acid Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Ursolic Acid Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Ursolic Acid Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Ursolic Acid Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Ursolic Acid Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.4 China Ursolic Acid Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Ursolic Acid Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Ursolic Acid Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Ursolic Acid Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Ursolic Acid Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Ursolic Acid Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Ursolic Acid Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Ursolic Acid Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Ursolic Acid Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Ursolic Acid Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Ursolic Acid Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ursolic Acid Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ursolic Acid Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Sabinsa

8.1.1 Sabinsa Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.1.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.1.5 Sabinsa Recent Development

8.2 Sami Labs

8.2.1 Sami Labs Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.2.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.2.5 Sami Labs Recent Development

8.3 Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

8.3.1 Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.3.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.3.5 Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Recent Development

8.4 Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

8.4.1 Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.4.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.4.5 Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech Recent Development

8.5 Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

8.5.1 Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.5.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.5.5 Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Recent Development

8.6 Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

8.6.1 Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.6.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.6.5 Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech Recent Development

8.7 Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

8.7.1 Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.7.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.7.5 Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical Recent Development

8.8 Changsha E.K HERB

8.8.1 Changsha E.K HERB Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.8.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.8.5 Changsha E.K HERB Recent Development

8.9 Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

8.9.1 Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.9.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.9.5 Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Recent Development

8.10 Hunan NutraMax

8.10.1 Hunan NutraMax Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Ursolic Acid

8.10.4 Ursolic Acid Product Introduction

8.10.5 Hunan NutraMax Recent Development

8.11 Xi’an TonKing

8.12 Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology

8.13 MicroHerb

8.14 Geneham Pharmaceutical

8.15 Acetar Bio-Tech

8.16 Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech

8.17 Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering

8.18 AiKang Biological

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Ursolic Acid Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Ursolic Acid Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Ursolic Acid Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Ursolic Acid Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Ursolic Acid Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ursolic Acid Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Ursolic Acid Sales Channels

11.2.2 Ursolic Acid Distributors

11.3 Ursolic Acid Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

