Urology Surgical Instrument Market analysis by 2018 – Opportunities and Forecasts up to 2024

Global Urology Surgical Instrument Market report provides analysis for the period 2012 – 2024, wherein the period from 2018 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as the base year. The market study talks about the expected growth of this market with a CAGR of over 8.3% during 2018-2024 in terms of value.

The given market growth is influenced by numerous reasons such as an increase in the healthcare expenditure, growth in geriatric population, increasing pervasiveness in the chronic kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, a rise in the male grooming market, and growing investments in hospitals for surgical infrastructure.

Urology Surgical Instrument Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co, Olympus Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Cook Medical, Medtronic Plc., Coopersurgical, Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation are the key players in manufacturing urology endoscopes which are essential for global urology surgical instrument market. In terms of product offerings, KARL STORZ Gmbh& Co is the major player in the market, providing various urology surgical instruments. It offers a range of urology surgical instruments, such as endoscopes, videoscopes, borescopes, flexoscopes, and cameras.

Urology Surgical Instrument Market: Scope of the Report

The global urology surgical instrument market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented consumables & accessories, endovision system, urology endoscope, and peripheral instrument. The consumables & accessories was the largest segment in the global urology surgical instrument market in 2018, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2024. On the application basis, the market is segmented into CKD, urinary stone, BPH, UI & POP oncology, and others. The CKD accounted for the largest segment in the global urology surgical instrument market in 2018. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America was the largest region in the global urology surgical instrument market and Asia Pacific is estimated to grow over a CAGR over 8.5% during 2018-2024.

Market Segmentation: Global Urology Surgical Instrument Market By Product

consumables & accessories

endovision system

urology endoscope

peripheral instrument

By Application

CKD

urinary stone

BPH

UI & POP oncology

Others

