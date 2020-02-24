Urgent Care Market 2020-2026 Huge Growth Opportunities || Leading Players – American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems;

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Urgent Care market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Urgent Care market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.
Global urgent care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.
Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Market
Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.
Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market
Urgent Care Market : By Service
- Acute Illness Treatment
- Trauma/Injury Treatment
- Physical Examinations
- Immunization and Vaccination
- Other Services
Urgent Care Market : By Ownership
- Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers
- Other Urgent Care Centers
Urgent Care Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Urgent Care Market:
- In September 2019, GP Urgent Care has been launched in Perth and Bunbury region. Individuals with a non-life threatening injury or illness should consider attending a GP Urgent Care clinic if they need urgent medical attention. This launch will help the community to get the urgent care near their site
- In November 2018, American Family Care announced the launch of their 200th urgent care clinic at The Bronx, New York. The main aim of the launch is to provide better healthcare facilities to their customers. This launch will also help the company to enhance their geographic range and strengthening their market position
Urgent Care Market Drivers
- Rising aging population will drive the market growth
- Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth
- Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
- Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth
Urgent Care Market Restraints
- Risk associated with high bills due to over- utilization will hamper the market growth
- Lack of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Urgent Care Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Urgent Care Market
