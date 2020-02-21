Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market- Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2030

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also known as uncrewed aerial vehicle or drone. It is a type of unmanned vehicle, which are primarily a part of the unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which consists of UAV, ground-based controller, and communications system. It is primarily driven through autonomously by onboard computers or by remote control. It is widely adopted across military, commercial, recreational, agricultural, and scientific applications.

Increase adoption of UAV in-fight terrorism and increase in demand from commercial applications such as transport and agricultural industries are the main growth factors for the market. Moreover, technological advancements across payload capability and increased deployment of UAVs to carry out aerial remote sensing are expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers in the global market over the forecast period. However, the lack of proper air traffic management and high cost associated with the manufacturing process are expected to hamper the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market over the forecast period.

The fixed segment expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on wings, the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market has been segmented into fixed and rotary. The fixed accounted for the major market share in terms of value in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market in 2018. While rotary segment accounted highest CAGR in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the military application segment is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the market has been segmented into military and civil & commercial. The military application segment accounts of the largest share in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market by application. While civil & commercial are expected to hold the highest CAGR owing to increasing adoption of UAV across transportation and agriculture industries due to increased payload capability of the product.

North America to dominate the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly 50% share of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region is accounted for the highest demand and sales in terms of revenue owing to the highest spending budget for the military and defense sector in the world. Moreover, the incorporation of UAV across the municipal application is expected to further enhance the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period owing to increase investment from domestic governments to strengthen its defense powers.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market are General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), 3D Robotics (US), Aeryon Labs (Canada), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) among others.

