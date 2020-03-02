Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Research report covers the Industry share and Growth, 2018 – 2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

The key regions analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. North America will be a major revenue contributor during the forecast period. The presence of advanced network infrastructure and a large base of tech-savvy workforce is propelling the growth of the region. The increasing investments in sectors such as consumer goods, transportation and logistics, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) are also likely to boost the demand for UCaaS solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer promising opportunities during the same period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the growing inclination of large enterprises towards UCaaS solutions. Moreover, the increasing establishment of offices, contact center services, and manufacturing units in emerging economies such as India and China is augmenting the growth of the region.

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies operating in the global UCaaS market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., 8×8 Inc., Fuze Inc., and West Corporation. These players are paying high attention to the integration of applications and business processes. The trend of using social media for businesses is on a rise, and combining social media with UCaaS solutions allows efficient customer relationships and strengthens marketing. As a result, players are focusing towards building ecosystems that can make social business integration captivating for enterprises. Other prominent global participants in the market are IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Verizon Communications, and Avaya Inc.

