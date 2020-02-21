Underfloor Heating Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Underfloor Heating Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Underfloor Heating Market was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.13% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Underfloor Heating market are listed in the report.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Uponor Corporation

Siemens AG

Pentair PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nexans S.A.

Danfoss A/S and Emerson Electric Co.