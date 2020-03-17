Ultrasound Systems Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027

In 2029, the Ultrasound Systems market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Ultrasound Systems market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Ultrasound Systems market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Ultrasound Systems market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

High Penetration of Hand-Held Ultrasound Systems to Stay Trending in the Current Market Scenario

Ultrasound imaging has gained popularity mostly with the cases of pregnant women. It is utilized to help analyze the reasons for diagnosis, swelling and contamination in the body’s interior organs and to inspect an infant in pregnant women and the brain and hips in newborn young ones. With the rise in frequency of ultrasound imaging centers and advancement in technologies, there is an emergence of a compact and easy to use form of ultra sound systems. Widely known as hand-held systems these machines are witnessing an increase in use of ultrasound scanners by the various non-radiologists to aid in clinical examinations or practical procedures. The consistent falling in pricing has made it more widely adopted. The overall market for hand-held ultrasound systems is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 2,300 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Mobile connected visualization is also an integration in the Ultrasound Systems market

Most of the machines in the healthcare industry are worked upon to integrate Artificial Intelligence. This has opened the new horizons of the health care and health related services. The technology is already a part of ultrasound machines, which now provides a 2D-3D image of the examination too. These machines are being made compact and easy to use to reduce the effort required, just like any other medical examination machine.

The hand-held or compact form of ultrasound systems are now integrated with the mobile connectivity. It is the technology allowing wireless connectivity with mobile or tablet for visualization in real-time diagnosis. This technologically advanced device also contributes in reducing queuing time alone with along with real-time monitoring in point-of-care facilities. The trends are expected to completely abolish the use of traditional systems, as the new ones offer much more convenience to the users. Most of the end users are now preferring the use of portable systems which are equipped with many more features that provide better results.

High prices and reimbursement regulations may hinder the overall growth of Global Ultrasound Systems Market

High end ultrasound systems can cost a fortune for the healthcare providers. Especially the ones that are equipped with new and advanced technology, are higher in price and cannot be affordable for small scale hospitals or diagnostic centers. The top end machines usually cost US$ 55,000 to US$ 100,000 and governments of many regions do not provide enough grants for it. This has made many regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America more reluctant to afford it. This is primarily attributed to lack of awareness among patients about these systems, which negatively affects its uptake.

The market is also facing an impact of FDA regulations and reimbursement scenario. The regulations for ultrasound devices are quite stringent owing to the possible harms these devices could cause to the human body. It is required to be handled by equipment expert, however there is a serious lack of skilled labor in the industry, which may lower the adoption rate of advanced equipment. Also, lack of reimbursement policies and effective insurance cover for automated ultrasound scanning dissuades patients from opting for this technique as compared to other modalities. This ultimately restricts market growth.

