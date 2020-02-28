Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market By Application (RTLS/WSN, Imaging, Commercial, Avoidance Radar, Altimeter, Intrusion Detection, Geolocation, Military, Radar, Covert Communications, Data Links, Internet Access & Multimedia Service, Precision Geo-Location, High Speed LAN/WAN, Others), Technology (Short Range, Long Range), Components (Sensors, IC’S, Motherboard), End User (Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Residential, Retail, IT & Telecom, Utilities, Government, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry

Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the healthcare and retail vertical which is creating demand for UWB. The capacity of UWB to track asset with precision and accuracy is driving its market growth.

Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Various key factors are discussed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major regions, types, applications in Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. The report discusses all the market trends and analyses all the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. Due to the growing demand at the end user level, the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market is expected to see progress during the forthcoming period of 2020 to 2027. The report discusses the major players along with their share (by volume) in key regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) and the challenges faced by the key players.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

SAMSUNG,

DECAWAVE,

Alereon,

Fractus Antennas S.L,

BeSpoon,

Humatics,

Zebra Technologies Corp.,

naotren Technologies GmbH,

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.,

Johanson Technology,

Pulse~LINK Inc,

Sewio Networks,

ROHDE&SCHWARZ,

Taoglas, ELIKO,

Molex LLC,

MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd.,

BluFlux,

Locatify and Tracktio

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Application

RTLS/WSN

Imaging

Commercial

Avoidance radar

Altimeter

Intrusion Detection

Geolocation

Military

Radar

Covert Communications

Data links

Internet Access and Multimedia Service

Precision Geo-Location

High Speed LAN/WAN

Others

By Technology

Short Range

Long Rage

By Components

Sensors

IC’S

Motherboard

By End User

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Residential

Retail

IT & Telecom

Utilities

Government

Others

Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Share Analysis

Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of ultra-wideband (UWB) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

What are the major market growth drivers?

The surging demand for UWB Technology in RTLS is driving the growth of the market

The Internet of things(IoT) has seen a massive growth which is boosting the growth of the market

The increasing technological advancements in terms of precision and range is contributing to the growth of the market

The end user verticals such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation markets is expanding globally which is fueling the growth of the market

