UHT Milk Products Market 2020 | Major Companies are Amcor plc, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Ardagh Group S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., others

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amcor plc, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Ardagh Group S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., NESTLÉ’, Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Foods amba, DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, Saputo Inc, DANONE, frieslandcampina, Dean Foods, YILI, INC, SODIAAL among others.

UHT Milk Products Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Full Cream UHT milk, Skimmed UHT milk, Semi-skimmed UHT milk), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

UTH treatment used for low acid products such as UHT flavored milk, UHT milk, soya milk, UHT creams and other dairy products. UHT treatment minimizes the presence of microorganisms while chemical changes in the product. Pasteurization, carried out at a minimum of 72 ° C for 15 seconds, is the most common type of heat processing in many parts of the globe. This treatment offers extended shelf life of the dairy products.

In April 2019, Coca-Cola Vietnam Beverages Ltd. (Coca-Cola Vietnam) launched new smart nutrition solutions featuring three brand new Nutriboost UHT milk namely Nutriboost KIDS – Morning Growth, Playtime, Good Night, Nutriboost TO-GO – Platform – Stamina and Nutriboost BEAUTY – Fresh and Youthful Look. The company’s new product will fulfill demands of consumers for nutrient-rich products in the modern life

Market Drivers

Growing consumer preference for UHT milk may escalate the market in the forecast period

Its ability to be stored at room temperature for longer time, without the need for refrigeration will also propel the market growth

Growing preference of products that are packed and ready to eat or drink is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing apartment culture of consumers with limited refrigeration space leads them towards the purchase of UHT milk as it has a long shelf life which is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Loss of nutritional value during the production process and its high price as compared to normal milk are the major restraint of its market growth

Lack of awareness in developing countries may hamper the growth of market

Competitive Analysis:

Global UHT milk products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UHT milk products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

At the Last, UHT Milk Products industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

