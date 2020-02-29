Trends in the Glass Flake Coatings Market 2019-2025

In 2029, the Glass Flake Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Glass Flake Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Glass Flake Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Glass Flake Coatings market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Glass Flake Coatings market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Glass Flake Coatings market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Glass Flake Coatings market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global glass flake coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for glass flake coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global glass flake coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Jotun, Hempel A/S and Chugoku Marine Paints. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size of the global glass flake coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global glass flake coatings market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, substrate, end-user industry, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin type, substrate, and end-user industry segment have been provided at the global and regional levels.

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Concrete

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine

Industrial

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Others (Paper & Pulp, Infrastructure, and Transportation)

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of resin types, substrates, and end-user industries wherein glass flake coatings are used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the glass flake coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global glass flake coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Research Methodology of Glass Flake Coatings Market Report

The global Glass Flake Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Glass Flake Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Glass Flake Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.