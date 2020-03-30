Trends in the Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market 2019-2025

Global “Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) ” market. As per the study, the global “Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029. The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) ” is provided in the report. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1695?source=atm Competitive Analysis companies profiled in this report include BASF, BioAmber, Dow Chemical, Dairen Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Genomatica, International Specialty Products, Invista, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Metabolix, Shanxi Sanwei, Shell Chemicals and S.K. Energy. The company profiles in the research report include company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments for each of the companies mentioned above, which will help assessing the competition prevailing in the market. Thus, these profiles can help companies formulate strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage and capture larger market share in the near future.

The report uses analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces model to provide a detailed view of competition in the overall butanediol market. This model helps provide in-depth analysis of the impact of suppliers, buyers, substitutes, new entrants and degree of competition in the global butanediol market. We have used a combination of both primary and secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report. We have first derived our market numbers by the means of secondary research for each segment covered in the report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the butanediol, butadiene and MEK market.

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol and its downstream applications in a global scenario . The research provides in-depth analysis of butanediol, 1,3 butadiene and MEK manufacturers, sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global synthetic 1,4 butanediol, 2,3 butanediol market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. It also describes the major potential and emerging applications for both bio-based 1,4 butanediol and 2,3 butanediol.

1,4 Butanediol Market & Application Analysis Tetrahydrofuran Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Gammabutyrolactone (GBL) Polyurethanes Other



1,4 Butanediol Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



1,3 Butadiene Market – Application Analysis Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Butadiene rubber Styrene-butadiene latex Acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene (ABS) Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) Other



1,3 Butadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market – Application Analysis Paints and coatings Printing inks Other



Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



