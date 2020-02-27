Trending News: Submarine Cable System Market developing Growth trends 2025 offers High Business Growth

The report titled, “Global Submarine Cable System Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Submarine Cable System market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Submarine Cable System market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Submarine Cable System market, which may bode well for the global Submarine Cable System market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Submarine Cable System market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Submarine Cable System market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Submarine Cable System market.

Key Trends

The staggering rise in internet traffic all over the world, especially in emerging economies, and the burgeoning number of telecom subscriptions are notable factors driving the demand for submarine cable system. The proliferating number of telecom subscriptions and the rising need for high-speed internet connections among enterprises, especially in Asia Pacific, is bolstering the expansion of the market. The rising number of offshore wind energy installations has propelled the demand for submarine power cables, thus fueling the growth of the submarine cable system market. Constant efforts by key industry players to bring upgrades to submarine cable system are creating new, lucrative avenues to the market players. The rising demand for high-end digital services among consumers in emerging economies is a vital trend catalyzing the construction of submarine cable system.

Global Submarine Cable System Market: Market Potential

The submarine cable system is reaping lucrative gains from the growing number of contracts for new systems as well for adding new branches in the existing system in emerging and developed regions. Tyco Electronics Subsea Communications LLC. (previously known as TE SubCom) declared in September 2018 that it has secured a contract to build two new branches to MainOne submarine cable system that stretches over 7000-km from Portugal to Nigeria. The branches added will be at Dakar and Abidjan.

The U.S.-based company will also upgrade the cable system by adding the reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) capacity to it. By November in the next year, the potential capacity of the submarine cable system will be upgraded to potential capacity of 10 Tbps. This measure forms a part of initiatives to bridge the digital gap between West Africa and the rest of the world. Adding the pair of new points to the cities will reinforce commercial development of the region by opening them to bandwidth markets across borders.

In another recent development on the construction of new electricity submarine cable system Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational corporation manufacturing, has secured a new contract for laying down a cable interconnecting the island of Crete and mainland Greece. The project was awarded by Independent Power Transmission Operator and is worth €125 million. The project will be finalized by the end of this year after it passes the regulatory go-ahead.

Global Submarine Cable System Market: Regional Outlook

Of the various regional markets for submarine cable systems, Asia Pacific is likely to stand out from others. This is fueled by the rising demand for high-speed interconnections in its economies and the rise in investments by prominent telecom providers domiciled in developing countries. These companies have made sizeable investments in projects for laying down submarine cable system spanning several continents and regions. The report takes a critical look at the current and emerging avenues in various regions and the imminent investment pockets in key regional markets.

Global Submarine Cable System Market: Competitive Analysis

The report offers a detailed and in-depth assessment of the elements of key competitive dynamics prevailing in the submarine cable systems market. The analyses takes a closer look at the key strategies adopted by various players to gain a better foothold or stronghold over the landscape. Some of the key players vying for a substantial stake in the submarine cable systems market are Nexans S.A., NKT Holding, Saudi Ericsson, NEC Corp, TE Connectivity, and Alcatel-Lucent.

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Submarine Cable System Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Submarine Cable System Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

