Trending 2020-2026: Powder Metallurgy Market Opportunities and Trend | GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical

The report titled Global Powder Metallurgy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powder Metallurgy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powder Metallurgy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powder Metallurgy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Powder Metallurgy Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

Top Players of Powder Metallurgy Market are Studied: GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy, Weida

Segmentation by Type: Ferrous, Non-ferrous

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrials

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Powder Metallurgy Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Powder Metallurgy market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Powder Metallurgy industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Powder Metallurgy trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Powder Metallurgy developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Powder Metallurgy industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Powder Metallurgy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powder Metallurgy

1.2 Powder Metallurgy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Alkaline

1.2.3 PEM

1.3 Powder Metallurgy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powder Metallurgy Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Research

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Powder Metallurgy Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Powder Metallurgy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Powder Metallurgy Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Powder Metallurgy Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Powder Metallurgy Production

3.4.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production

3.5.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Powder Metallurgy Production

3.6.1 China Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production

3.7.1 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Powder Metallurgy Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powder Metallurgy Business

7.1 Hydrogenics Corp.

7.1.1 Hydrogenics Corp. Powder Metallurgy Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Powder Metallurgy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hydrogenics Corp. Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ITM Power Plc

7.2.1 ITM Power Plc Powder Metallurgy Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Powder Metallurgy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ITM Power Plc Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 McPhy Energy SA

7.3.1 McPhy Energy SA Powder Metallurgy Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Powder Metallurgy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 McPhy Energy SA Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nel ASA

7.4.1 Nel ASA Powder Metallurgy Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Powder Metallurgy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nel ASA Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens AG

7.5.1 Siemens AG Powder Metallurgy Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Powder Metallurgy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens AG Powder Metallurgy Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powder Metallurgy Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powder Metallurgy

8.4 Powder Metallurgy Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Powder Metallurgy Distributors List

9.3 Powder Metallurgy Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Metallurgy (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powder Metallurgy (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powder Metallurgy (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Powder Metallurgy Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Powder Metallurgy

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Powder Metallurgy by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powder Metallurgy by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer