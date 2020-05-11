Trauma Fixation Devices Market to Generate Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers During the Forecast Period

Global trauma fixation devices market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for trauma fixation devices in hospital’s emergency departments, as well as outpatient surgery.

Increasing cases of accidents and other trauma-related indications are likely to provide a major boost for this market over the forecast period. In this newly published report titled, “Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” Persistence Market Research has not only offered the forecast analysis but has also presented the historical data of the global trauma fixation devices market.

Regions Covered In Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18556

Company Profiles Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Cardinal Health Inc

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Double Medical Technology Inc

Citieffe S.R.L

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Arthrex Inc.

Acumed LLC

Conmed Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Others.

According to the report, this market is likely to grow from US$ 1,753.6 Mn in 2016 to US$ 3,333.1 Mn by 2025 end, registering a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025.

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Trends

The incorporation of technology for the treatment of trauma and introduction of platform system for shoulder arthroplasty

International collaboration to expand domestic reach and increasing popularity of medical tourism

Technologically advanced products replacing traditional orthopedic devices, improved patient outcome and reduction in surgical time

Domestic companies’ gaining age in the developing region’s trauma fixation devices market

Use of robotic technology during surgery to avoid complications

Incorporating technology to enable patient-centric approach

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by Fixation Type

This segment includes two key segments- internal fixation and external fixation. Internal fixation is the largest segment in global trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,582.5 Mn, or 84.3% share of the total market in 2017 and US$ 2,889.5 Mn, or 86.7% by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

Internal fixation dominated the global trauma fixation devices market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with attractiveness index of 1.8.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18556

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by End User

End user segment is consists of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital is the largest segment in global trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,383.2 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,537.5 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

While, ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the second largest market for trauma fixation devices market, with market share index of 0.4.

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type this market is segmented into metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixator, hybrid fixator, unilateral fixator. With 42.9% revenue share in 2017, metal plates and screws is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with attractiveness index of 2.8.

On the other hand the pins/wires segment is expected to be the second dominant product type in the trauma fixation devices market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18556

Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Regional Forecast and Analysis

Five regions are covered in this reports namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. Europe is the largest region in trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,013.0 Mn, or 54% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach to US$ 1,818.2 Mn, or 54.6%, expanding at CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

Europe dominated the global trauma fixation devices market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.