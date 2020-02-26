Transport Cases and Boxes Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like C.H. Ellis, PLASTICASE., bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, BOXFORT, Gmöhling Transport GmbH, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Transport Cases and Boxes Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: C.H. Ellis, PLASTICASE., bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, BOXFORT, Gmöhling Transport GmbH, Cases By Source, GT Line, NEFAB GROUP, Pelican Products, Inc., Zarges, KKC cases GmbH, Thermodyne, Suprobox, Willard Packaging Co., GWP Group, Embalex, S.L., Fawic.com Packaging Systems, Gemstar Manufacturing, Trifibre Ltd, ZARGES Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Transport Cases and Boxes Market Trends | Industry Segment by Carrying Capacity (Less than 20 kg, 20 – 50 kg, 50 – 100 kg, 100 – 150 kg, 150 kg & Above), Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Leather, Others), Case Weight (Below 3 kg, 3-5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, 10- 15 Kg, 15 Kg & Above), End- Users (Military Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Medical & Fire Safety Equipment, Measuring & Communication Equipment, Electronics & Semiconductor Components, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Chemicals, Biotechnology, Others), Waterproof Feature (Waterproof, Non-Waterproof), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transport Cases and Boxes Market

Transport cases & boxes market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2,207.76 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing emphasis on providing safe transportation is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Transport cases & boxes are protective alternatives designed to protect critical components and products from being damaged. They are usually made of material such as aluminium, steel, leather, plastics and others.

Increasing usage of transport cases & boxes in military application is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as their ability to protect the products from getting damaged, low cost of transport cases & boxes and increasing demand from various end-users will also enhance the transport cases & boxes market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Transport Cases & Boxes Market Country Level Analysis

Transport cases & boxes market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by capacity, material type, end-users, case weight and waterproof weight as referenced above.

The countries covered in the transport cases & boxes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Transport Cases and Boxes industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology.

