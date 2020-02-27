Transplant Diagnostics Market Demand with Leading Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Transplant Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Transplant Diagnostics Market is estimated to be over US$ 3.40 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Technological advancements in transplant diagnostics are expected to increase the growth of global transplant diagnostics market. The sequencing techniques, PCR-based techniques and molecular assay techniques are efficient and less time consuming than other conventional techniques. In addition, next generation sequencing plays a vital role in understanding and interpreting the genetic information at a lower cost. For instance, the new technology called x-vivo, permits the doctors and surgeons to place donor lungs into a chamber where there is a replacement of donor blood by special fluid.

The prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are :

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina

Merck KGaA

IVD Holdings

Gendx

Luminex Corporation and

Omixon Inc. among others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy is expected to aid the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in this region. Owing to the factors such as major pool of patients, investment in stem cells, increasing, government and private support for development of human leukocyte antigen typing procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, this region is expected to show the fastest growth. For instance, transplant diagnostics market is dominated by China in Asia Pacific. This region is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate with growth centered in China and India. Thus, this is an opportunity for market leaders to focus on this region as it is likely to be an important revenue generator during forecast period.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

