Traffic Sensor Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Traffic Sensor Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 210.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 451.60 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Traffic Sensor market are listed in the report.

Siemens AG

Flir Systems

Q-Free ASA

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

International Road Dynamics

EFKON AG

TransCore

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

SWARCO AG

SICK AG

Axis Communications AB