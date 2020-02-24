Track and Trace Solutions Market to Grow at Significant CAGR of +14% by 2026 with Top Key Players – Antares Vision, Axway, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Tracelink, Acg Worldwide, Adents, Sea Vision

Track and trace solutions are concerned with the distribution and logistics of wide range of products, which facilitates to locate the present and previous location of the object of interest. The major technologies used to track the delivery of the products include radio-frequency identification (RFID) and barcodes. Recently, there is an increase in the product recall, which resulted into development of software, hardware, and consulting systems by the manufacturers of track and trace systems. These products offer wide range of solutions for tracing products catering to diverse industries.

The Analyst Forecast Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of +14% During Forecast Period (2020-2026).

Top companies Profiled in this Report includes : Antares Vision, Axway, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Tracelink, Acg Worldwide, Adents, Sea Vision, Korber Medipak Systems, Siemens, Systech, Xyntek, Zebra Technologies.

The global Track and Trace Solutions market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating in the global Track and Trace Solutions market are included in the report. Using SWOT analysis, their weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Plant Manager

Line Controller

Enterprise And Network Manager

Bundle Tracking

Case Tracking

Industry Segmentation:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Industry

