Tortilla Chips Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial; Cornitos; Fireworks Foods; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Tortilla Chips Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: MEXICAN CORN PRODUCTS INC.; Kellogg Co.; Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG; Hain Celestial; Cornitos; Fireworks Foods; Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.; Amplify Snack Brands; Truco Enterprises LP; PepsiCo, Inc.; GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V; Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.; Super-Mex Foods; Grupo Bimbo; Lafortaleza Products; Herr Foods Inc.; Trader Joe’s; Utz Quality Foods; El Milagro, Inc.; Xochitl Chips & Salsa among others.

In May 2019, Truco Enterprises LP exhibited their expanded product range of “On The Border” product portfolio including “On The Border Taste of Tajin Hot ‘N Spicy Tortilla Chips”, “On The Border Organic Purple Café Style Tortilla Chips” and “On The Border Organic Blue Tortilla Rounds Chips”. The products were exhibited at “2019 Sweet & Snacks Expo” held in Chicago, United States from May 21-23, 2019

Competitive Analysis:

Global tortilla chips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tortilla chips market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Tortilla Chips Market Trends | Industry Segment by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Source (Wheat, Corn), Product (Masa Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Cooked Corn-Based Tortilla Chips, Industrial Corn Flour-Based Tortilla Chips, Others), Cooking Type (Baked, Fried), Sales Channel (Store-Based Retailing, Non-Store Retailing), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Tortilla chips are snack food products generally produced from corn, maize or wheat flour. These chips are majorly produced in a triangular shape and are either fried or baked before their consumption. These chips originate from Mexico and are highly popular as packed chips and snacks. These chips are flavoured with a variety of different ingredients to provide consumers with a variety of alternatives.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of snack-based meals from various regions due to their low-cost is expected to foster growth of the market

Availability of these chips in various flavours and different variants also acts as a market driver

Increased consumption for organic and gluten-free chips will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period

Changes in lifestyle of individuals resulting in high-pressure professional life is enhancing the consumption of on-the-go products or ready-to-eat meals; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market

Threats of substitutes and new entrants in the market will also impede the market growth

At the Last, Tortilla Chips industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

