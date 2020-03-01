Tonic Water Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2023

In Depth Study of the Tonic Water Market

Tonic Water , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Tonic Water market. The all-round analysis of this Tonic Water market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Tonic Water market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Market Segmentation

The tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low-calorie tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, flavored tonic water and others. The regular tonic water has a high market share owing to a strong historical usage but is on a declining trend due to the rapid growth of other segments. Flavored tonic water and herb/essential oil-infused tonic water are expected to witness rapid growth. Low-calorie tonic water is a relatively new segment and is expected to perform well due to increasing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, direct consumption and, others. The alcoholic drinks segmented is further divided into gin and others. The gin sub-segment holds the highest market share and is expected to grow well in Asian regions. The direct consumption segment is also growing due to the increasing adoption of enhanced and premium tonic water products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, bar and nightclubs, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to grow well owing to increased penetration in Asian countries and the development of new and innovative tonic water products. The bar and nightclubs segment is also expected to grow at a high rate.

Global Tonic Water Regional Market Segmentation

The tonic water market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is covered in the report.

The use of tonic water in alcoholic drink mixes such as gin and tonic is well established in the developed world but is still nascent in emerging countries. The low consumption of tonic water in developing countries is due to the low awareness about the products and a relatively lower or unequally spread consumption of gin. Consumers belonging to Asian countries that consume high amounts of gin, such as the Philippines, might not use the gin and tonic mix as frequently as consumers of North America and Europe.

Global Tonic Water Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the tonic water market include Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (Schweppes), Fever- Tree, Fentimans, Q Tonic LLC, etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

