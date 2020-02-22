Titanium Dioxide Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers 2026: Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide

The Titanium Dioxide market report conveys thoughtful market study and future prospects of the ABC industry. In addition, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and estimate time of 2019 -2026. The market study and analysis of this Titanium Dioxide report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This Titanium Dioxide market report has been made with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Cinkarna Celje D.D. (CICJ.LJ), Cristal, Lomon Billions, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, Grupa Azoty, Precheza as, Argex Titanium Inc, Apollo Colors Inc and others.

Titanium dioxide is made either from sulfuric acid or chloride process, which is also referred as sulfate process. The raw materials used for the manufacturing of titanium dioxide are rutile and ilmenite. It is sold in the form of white crystalline powder. There is a growing demand for titanium dioxide in ink activity, cosmetics, plastics, pulp & paper, paints & coatings, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for lightweight vehicles in automobile industry; this factor is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Increase in per capita consumption of pigments, will help in the growth of market

Increased usage of titanium dioxide in the construction; this factor will also help the market to grow in near future

Increased usage of titanium dioxide by its end-users will also help the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the prices of raw materials will hamper the growth of the market in near future

Stringent environmental regulations due to its hazardous nature will also restraint the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Titanium Dioxide Market

By Grade

Rutile

Anatase

By End-User

Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Construction Industry

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Plastics

Cosmetics

Ink

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Titanium Dioxide market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Titanium Dioxide market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Titanium Dioxide players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Titanium Dioxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Titanium Dioxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

