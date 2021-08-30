Tire Material Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Tire Material Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Tire Material Market was valued at USD 75.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.77 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Cabot Corporation

Lanxess

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sinopec

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Kurarey

JSR Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell