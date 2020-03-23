Tire derived Fuel Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global Tire derived Fuel market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Tire derived Fuel market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Tire derived Fuel market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Tire derived Fuel market. The Tire derived Fuel market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

